Over the past few days, while I was offline, the SEO chatter around the Google search ranking volatility continued to be super heated. The Google tracking tools seemed to calm down a bit, but the chatter is still very heated. This is all while the Google March 2024 core update is still rolling out 51 days later.

There are many sites seeing more and more movement, not all for the better. Those hit by the September 2023 helpful content update are still not seeing any recoveries, many are showing even more declines. And those hit by other updates in the past are seeing all kinds of things.

We reported on the March core update volatility on April 17th, April 14th and numerous times before.

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the new chatter within the SEO community at WebmasterWorld, the comments here and on social media:

A poor Monday for my global site at 70.4% v April average so far, traffic has been at this level since Thursday 18th April, until then all was ok, did I miss something?

looks like something has been shifting from April 21st again . Down !

Yesterday huge drop in all niches on my sites. Today it seems worse. Everything absolutely dead today...

April 20, 21, 22 was good. Late 22th and today there seems to be a drop, especially for my secondary site. But not catastrophic yet. Top 3 rankings very slowly are going down. Lower position rankings slowly increasing.

Absolutely dead today for me.

Something has been going on in the last few days. I see the same trend for several sites: at first glance there seems to be a minimal loss of keywords, while traffic has plummeted by as much as half. I take a closer look and a lot of important first positions that were carrying traffic have been lost. At this rate, there will be very few surviving sites left

Massive drop at 9am sharp today, a 75% drop in visits between 9am-2pm so far. All of that is USA traffic, which is down 33%. UK, AU, CA, UAE, Germany are all up.

Direct and Google traffic has just disappeared. Seems the update is coming to an end.

Are noticing a new traffic slump? Known movement in the serp with Google pushing even further down

My web pages were showing yesterday, 24 April, and after around 8PM same day, 90% off web pages gone. Cannot be found in google search. Just when my website was recovering and my finances took a major knock, stuck in the same boat now.

Absolutely nothing today — dead!

Yes same here. As i said in previous messages, Since Saturday figures were abysmal, Yesterday was so bad i had to check if my sites were down. Today is the same. Throttling/Thieving is at the max setting.

My site is officially dead after 14 years of work, 95% drop since HCU...

Google Morning Google Land! This is the April 25 edition of "Core Update Notes". Rumor has it that a reboot of Groundhog Day is being cast right now and I'm in the running for the lead role. :) Yes, we are now 52 days into the rollout of the March core update, inching closer to… pic.twitter.com/IrGpqmSNSq — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) April 25, 2024

Google Tracking Tools

As you can see, the tools are showing calming volatility over the past few days, but the chatter is not on the same page as the tools. Here is what we are seeing:

SimilarWeb:

Semrush:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Mozcast:

SERPmetrics:

Accuranker:

Mangools:

Wincher:

SERPstat:

Algoroo:

Cognitive SEO:

More Google Update Stories

Here are our previous stories on these updates:

What are you all seeing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.