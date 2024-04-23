Google: Ignore Link Spam Especially To 404 Pages

Apr 23, 2024
Filed Under Link Building

Google Robot Blindfolds

I am not sure how many times Google has said that you do not need to disavow spammy links, that you can ignore link spam attacks and that links pointing to pages that 404/410 are links that do not count - but John Mueller from Google said it again.

In a thread on X, John Mueller from Google wrote, "if the links are going to URLs that 404 on your site, they're already dropped." "They do nothing," he added, "If there's no indexable destination URL, there's no link."

John then added, "I'd generally ignore link-spam, and definitely ignore link-spam to 404s."

Asking if it would hurt to disavow, after responding with the messages above, John wrote:

It will do absolutely nothing. I would take the time to rework a holistic & forward-looking strategy for the site overall instead of working on incremental tweaks (other tweaks might do something, but you probably need real change, not tweaks).

Earlier this year we had tons of SEOs notice spammy links to 404 error pages, John said ignore them. In 2021, Google said links to 404 pages do not count, Google also said that in 2012 and many other times.

Plus, outside of links to 404 pages, Google has said to ignore spammy links, time and time again - even the toxic links - ignore them. The messaging around this changed in 2016 when Penguin 4.0 was released and Google began devaluing links over demoting them.

Here are those new posts in context:

And in general, Google says it ignores spammy links, so you should too (not new) but this post from John Mueller is:

And then also on Mastodon wrote about a similar situation, "Google has 2 decades of practice of ignoring spammy links. There's no need to do anything for those links."

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

 

