Google Business Profiles Gains Select Preferred Menu Source

Apr 23, 2024 - 7:21 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Robot Menu Restaurant

Google Business Profiles now lets you select your preferred menu source. You have three options for your restaurant: create or copy a menu, copy from a website, or pick a third-party platform to take the menu from.

This was spotted by Teena Jain who posted a screenshot on X, showing this option. Here is that screenshot:

Google Business Profile Menu Upload Options

Google wrote, "Your selected menu will appear publicly on your Business Profile."

We saw Google Business Profiles letting you copy your menu but I am told this interface is new for menu selection for businesses.

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Core Update Flux, AdSense Ad Intent, California Link Tax &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 23, 2024

Apr 23, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Link Building

Google: Ignore Link Spam Especially To 404 Pages

Apr 23, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: We Have Taken Action On Some Parasite SEO In Recent Update

Apr 23, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Mikhail Parakhin Breaks Silence On Mustafa Suleyman Of Microsoft (Kinda...)

Apr 23, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Gains Select Preferred Menu Source

Apr 23, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Crawl Budget Goes Across All Googlebot Crawling, Not Just Web Search

Apr 23, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google: Crawl Budget Goes Across All Googlebot Crawling, Not Just Web Search
Next Story: Mikhail Parakhin Breaks Silence On Mustafa Suleyman Of Microsoft (Kinda...)

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.