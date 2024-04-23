Google Business Profiles now lets you select your preferred menu source. You have three options for your restaurant: create or copy a menu, copy from a website, or pick a third-party platform to take the menu from.

This was spotted by Teena Jain who posted a screenshot on X, showing this option. Here is that screenshot:

Google wrote, "Your selected menu will appear publicly on your Business Profile."

We saw Google Business Profiles letting you copy your menu but I am told this interface is new for menu selection for businesses.

Forum discussion at X.