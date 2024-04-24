Google: Our Link Best Practices Doc Are Still Good Guidelines

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Links

Google's John Mueller said the link best practices SEO documentation on its website are still "good guidelines" for both SEO and overall "accessibility & UX reasons." The guidelines are only about 14 months old, so they are recent.

The question was specific to the anchor text section, where the person who asked the question wrote, "I was wondering how true this is today (the anchor text bit). I found that personally while writing I tend to rather naturally use generic keywords: here, read more and so on."

Honestly, I also often find it natural to make many anchor text links using words like "over here," or "click here." It depends on how I am writing the sentence. To me, using keyword rich anchor text is an SEO thing, because I've been covering SEO for over 20 years...

But John Mueller of Google replied, "Those continue to seem like good guidelines - also for accessibility & UX reasons. They're not requirements, so applying nuance is fine."

Don't be generic, be specific - as Google said:

Google Link Anchor Doc

So go at it, use keyword rich anchor text.

Here are those posts:

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Core Update Flux, AdSense Ad Intent, California Link Tax &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 24, 2024

Apr 24, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: We Won't Change The 301 Redirect Signals For Ranking & SEO

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Image Search Tests Tablet Like Design Interface

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Our Link Best Practices Doc Are Still Good Guidelines

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Established In Extensions

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Lock Icon In New Search Snippet Location

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Established In Extensions
Next Story: Google Image Search Tests Tablet Like Design Interface

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.