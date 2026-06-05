This week, I recorded from Boston - sorry for the appearance. We covered the Google May 2026 core update rolling out. Google Search Console released to a few new AI performance reports and new AI controls. Bing Webmaster Tools will release more AI reporting tools very soon. A Microsoft executive had a slide that admitted AI search reduces clicks and website visits. Google officially released publisher profile pages to some, they are called Search profiles. I posted the monthly Google Webmaster Report for June. Google Ads has a new leads management screen and tool. Google Ads has new branded searches controls for AI Max. Google Ads has a new invalid activity credit report. Google started to test healthcare ads in AI Mode. Google Ads updated its terms of service. Google Merchant Center expanded attribute rules to automatically found products. Google AdSense now lets you share your full IP address with buyers. Google Business Profiles can be connected to Google Analytics soon. ChatGPT has new multi-advertiser placements for ads and a bunch of new Ad Manager updates. Microsoft announced Web IQ and Microsoft Scout. And I created a new Google volatility tracker aggregator tool. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsor: BruceClay one of the founding fathers of the SEO space, doing search marketing optimization since 1996. Bruce Clay is big into SEO training, check out seotraining.com to learn more and check them out at bruceclay.com. Also, check out their new product, Prewriter.ai - this tool empowers writers to write better and more efficiently, so check it out.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed. For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!