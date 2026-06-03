OpenAI sent out an email to advertisers announcing some new ad unit tests, specifically multi-advertiser placements in ChatGPT. OpenAI also announced new updates to the ChatGPT Ads Manager to help advertisers manage their ads and control targeting. Plus, OpenAI opened up ChatGPT Ads Manager to more countries.

Multi-Advertiser Placement

OpenAI said it is beginning an early test of multi-advertiser placements in ChatGPT on a small subset of ads.

These ad "experiences build on our existing ad unit by presenting multiple relevant ads together within a single placement," OpenAI said.

These eligible ads will be priced through a second-price auction model.

In short, it sounds like we will be seeing more ads in ChatGPT for a single prompt.

ChatGPT Ads Manager Updates

OpenAI also announced updates to the ChatGPT Ads Manager, they include:

Edit campaign budget type: With the recent rollout of daily budgets, you can now switch existing campaigns from lifetime budgets to daily budgets

With the recent rollout of daily budgets, you can now switch existing campaigns from lifetime budgets to daily budgets Clone to convert CPM campaigns to CPC: With a single button click, convert a campaign to CPC bidding

With a single button click, convert a campaign to CPC bidding Custom CPM max bids: Previously, all impression-based campaigns had a fixed max bid. Now, you can set a custom max bid

Previously, all impression-based campaigns had a fixed max bid. Now, you can set a custom max bid Bulk edits in Ads Manager UI: OpenAI recently rolled out bulk edits via CSV. You can now also make bulk edits to campaigns, ad groups, and ads directly in the Ads Manager interface

OpenAI recently rolled out bulk edits via CSV. You can now also make bulk edits to campaigns, ad groups, and ads directly in the Ads Manager interface Flexible budgets in Ads Manager: Starting May 5th, OpenAI will allow some flexibility on daily budget pacing, similar to other ad platforms. Daily budgets will be enforced as average daily budgets, with a weekly allocation

Starting May 5th, OpenAI will allow some flexibility on daily budget pacing, similar to other ad platforms. Daily budgets will be enforced as average daily budgets, with a weekly allocation Expanding campaign targeting to additional countries: Campaigns can currently target the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. In the coming weeks, targeting will also become available in the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, and Mexico

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