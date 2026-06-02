Google AdSense New Full IP Address Sharing

Jun 2, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google AdSense

Google Share

Google announced a new feature in Google AdSense to share the full IP address in bid requests. Google said that full IP addresses are indicated by many buyers to be an important signal, so there is a new setting to allow you to share the full IP address with those buyers.

Google wrote:

We’ve introduced a new feature in Google AdSense that allows you to share the full IP address in bid requests.

Many buyers consider the full IP address a critical signal for assessing the quality and relevance of an ad impression. Sharing the full IP address in bid requests helps you maximize the value of your inventory.

When you use the Share full IP address feature in AdSense, you can provide this signal to all demand sources, Authorized Buyers, Display & Video 360, and Google Ads.

To set up full IP address sharing, take these steps:

  • Sign in to your AdSense account.
  • Click Brand safety.
  • Click Content, then Blocking controls.
  • Click Manage Ad serving.
  • In the "Personalized ads" section, for "Share full IP address", make a selection:
  • To allow full IP address sharing, disable the toggle Off.
  • To not allow full IP address sharing, enable the toggle On.
  • Click Save.

Note that full IP address sharing is off ("Blocked") by default. When it’s turned off, only the truncated IP address is shared. This feature won't affect your current serving logic unless you change the setting.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

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