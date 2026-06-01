Google Ads New Branded Searches Controls For AI Max

Jun 1, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Agency Office

Google Ads is rolling out branded searches controls to some advertisers within AI Max. This allows advertisers to control how your ads appear in searches that include brand names.

The control says, "Branded searches: Choose how you want your ads to show on searches that contain brand names."

The three options include:

  • Show ads on all relevant searches
  • Control branded searches with brand inclusions and exclusions
  • Show ads only on unbranded searches

When you select unbranded searches, Google says you should "use when you only want ads to show on generic searches, avoiding all brand names known to Google."

Here is a screenshot posted by Thomas Eccel who posted about this on LinkedIn:

Google Ads Branded Searches

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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