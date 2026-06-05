Daily Search Forum Recap: June 5, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is rolling out Search profiles that you can manage and follow. Google Business Profiles will soon be connectable to Google Analytics. Microsoft Advertising will be making changes to UTM auto-tagging. Google added passkey and security agent help documentation. Google is asking searches if the business is offering rewards in exchange for a review. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap from Boston.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Google Wallet and Pay are getting even better, Google Blog

Feedback:

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