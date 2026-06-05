Daily Search Forum Recap: June 5, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is rolling out Search profiles that you can manage and follow. Google Business Profiles will soon be connectable to Google Analytics. Microsoft Advertising will be making changes to UTM auto-tagging. Google added passkey and security agent help documentation. Google is asking searches if the business is offering rewards in exchange for a review. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap from Boston.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google Search Profiles: Publisher Profile Pages Officially Live
After tons and tons of testing and tweaking, Google is officially announcing what it calls Search profiles and what I called Discover publisher pages. Google said Search profiles provide "a central place to showcase their latest articles, videos and social posts."
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Coming Soon: Connecting Google Business Profile To Google Analytics
Google will soon allow you to connect your Google Business Profile with Google Analytics. Google sent out an email to some businesses saying this is coming soon, within the next "few weeks."
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Microsoft Advertising To Update UTM Analytics Auto-Tagging Sep. 2
Microsoft emailed advertisers notifying them that Microsoft Advertising will update UTM auto-tagging beginning on September 2, 2026. Microsoft added that no action is required on your part, as the updated tags will be applied automatically.
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Google Passkey & Security Agent Added To Account Security and Safety Doc
With the rise of Google Ads accounts being hijacked, Google has updated its Account security and safety help document with more details on passkeys and the security agent feature. This is in addition to a number of changes Google made recently around ad account security.
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Google Dialog: Does This Business Offer Rewards In Exchange For Reviews
About five months ago (I missed it), Google began asking searchers if the business location they are visited offers rewards in exchange for reviews. The prompt that comes up in the app asks, "Does this business offer rewards in exchange for reviews?"
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Video: Google May Core Update Done, AI Performance Reports & Controls, Google Ads, ChatGPT Ads, Microsoft Scout & Tools
This week, I recorded from Boston - sorry for the appearance. We covered the Google May 2026 core update rolling out. Google Search Console released to a few new AI performance reports and new AI controls. Bing...
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Cleaning A Waymo
Here is a photo from the Google offices in Mountain View, California - the GooglePlex. There is this guy cleaning a Waymo inside and out. There is a video of this on Instagram if you want to watch it...
Other Great Search Threads:
- AI Mode shows a "Get more features update your settings", Sachin Patel on X
- Bing is now comparing add-on features of Edge with Chrome, which are only provided by Edge. Before, we had seen many variations while searching Google or Google Chrome on Edge, Khushal Bherwani on X
- Had a great time sitting down with @kimmonismus to talk product and the evolution of Google Search. Thanks for the convo!, Robby Stein on X
- Technically, Google has never mentioned these as "Key impacts and focal points" specific for the Google May 2026 core update - or am I wrong, Barry Schwartz on Bluesky
- We are fully dedicated to deepening your understanding of grounding and AI visibility. I invite you to explore this insightful technical blog on WebIQ written by my colleague Knut Risvik!, Krishna Madhavan on LinkedIn
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google introduces Search profiles within Google Discover
- Why so much SEO work no longer drives growth
- Your #1 competitive advantage in Google Ads: Customer Match
- AI in the wild: Confident, wrong, and weirdly expensive
- Google’s expanded candidate set and the selection crisis
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Bringing Gemma 4 12B to your Laptop: Unlocking Local, Agentic Workflows with Google AI Edge, Google Developers Blog
- Apple approves Poke as the first AI agent on its Messages for Business platform, TechCrunch
- ChatGPT Is Asking for Reddit by Name Before It Answers, Foundation Inc
- Dreaming: Better memory for a more helpful ChatGPT, OpenAI
- Google DeepMind CEO Says AGI Is Coming Fast: 'We Don't Have Long to Prepare', Decrypt
- Study Finds AI Systems Crediting Brand Trademarks to Rival Companies, AIMCLEAR
- When AI builds itself, Anthropic
Analytics
Industry & Business
- An Interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella About Finding Core Competencies, Stratechery by Ben Thompson
- Google and Intersect to build Meitner Energy Center in Texas, Google Blog
- Meet this year’s Doodle for Google winner, Google Blog
- Will Hayter interview: The civil servant trying to regulate Google, Press Gazette
Links & Content Marketing
- B2B brand strategy: How to build a brand that earns trust at scale, Hallam
- The 8-Step Checklist for Every New Link Building Campaign, The Upper Ranks
Local & Maps
SEO
- AI SEO Has Brands Astroturfing Reddit; Outcomes Obsession Fuels Principal Media, AdExchanger
- Google‘s AI search optimization guide: what to do next, Semrush
- What is Generative User Interface Optimization? GUIO!, Hobo
PPC
- AI Max is Coming to Google Shopping: Strategy & Testing Checklist, Smarter Ecommerce
- Can These ChatGPT Ads Make You Love A.I.?, New York Times
- Google Ads Terms of Service Update July 2026: What Advertisers Need to Know About Automation Responsibility, ZATO
- Updates to Restricted targeting in Personalized advertising (June 2026), Google Advertising Policies Help
Search Features
- Google Wallet and Pay are getting even better, Google Blog
Feedback:
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