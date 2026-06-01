New SER Volatility Aggregator Chart & Backend Update

Jun 1, 2026 - 10:58 am 4 by
Filed Under Blog Administration

Ser Chart Volatility

The Search Engine Roundtable Google volatility aggregator tool is finally live. This takes the volatility scores from the tools I use for my Google update stories and aggregates them into one score. You can then click in for more detail and the scores directly from the sources.

Here is a screenshot of the new sidebar widget:

Ser Volatility Tracker

Here is a video of the Google volatility aggregator tool:

I also launched a brand new backend for me to add these stories.

If you notice any bugs, please let me know in the comments below.

 

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