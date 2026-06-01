Google Hosted Forms Leads Screen In Google Ads

Jun 1, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Leads Form

Google Ads has a new leads section under the Conversions section that shows Google-hosted form leads for the past 60 days. This will give you the lead's name, stage, date submitted, email, phone, the form contents and more.

It also shows you the number of raw leads, qualified leads, converted leads and lost leads.

This was spotted by Hana Kobzová who wrote about this on PPC News Feed and you can find the official Google announcement over here.

Here is a screenshot:

Leads In Google Ads

Google wrote:

  • Centralize Your Lead Management: Centralize Google-hosted form leads in one interface to ensure no prospect falls through the cracks.
  • Sync Quality Signals with AI: Feed high-value conversion data into Google Ads to optimize your bidding.
  • Accelerate Sales Velocity: Identify and prioritize high-quality leads, moving prospects through the funnel faster.
  • Simplify Your Workflow: Leverage a built-in, lightweight CRM that removes the friction of jumping between external software and platforms.

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