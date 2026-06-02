Microsoft: AI Summarizes Results, Reducing Clicks & Website Visits

Jun 2, 2026 - 7:21 am 1 by
Filed Under Bing Search

James Murray Microsoft

James Murray, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft, gave a webinar named, How to successfully navigate the human, LLM, and agentic web last week. He had a slide come up at about the 9-minute and 30-second mark that reads, "AI summarizes results, reducing clicks and website visits."

Here is a copy of that slide (which he didn't really go into much if you listen to the presentation):

Microsoft Ai Reducing Clicks Website Visits

As you can see, that section under "LLM Web" section it says, "AI summarizes results, reducing clicks and website visits."

I spotted this via Natzir on X who wrote, "Holy moly. Microsoft puts "LLMs reducing clicks and website visits" on a slide! Google says the opposite: clicks "relatively stable," even "slightly more quality clicks," "more queries" and calls the decline studies "flawed methodologies."

Yep, Google said clicks are stable and the studies out there are flawed.

But here is someone from Microsoft saying yep, clicked are reduced and website visits are reduced.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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