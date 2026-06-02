Google Ads Terms of Service Updated For AI Changes After 8 Years

Jun 2, 2026 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Books

Google has updated the Google Ads Terms of Service (TOS) in the area of policy, payment, and liability. The changes incorporate AI-related changes to Google Ads and more changes. I believe the last time Google updated these TOS was 8 years ago, April 16, 2018.

Google sent an email to advertisers that says, "We are updating our Google Ads terms of service, which affects the Google Ads accounts associated with your email address. This change does not affect your use of Google Workspace, Cloud Identity, or any other Google product."

The changes include:

  • Updates addressing how your inputs can be used across various Google Ads features to improve campaign performance, including:
    • Information or URLs that you enter into conversational experience and other similar Google Ads features
    • URLs or accounts that you provide Google access to and authorize Google to crawl in connection with automated campaign setup
  • Additionally, the new terms reinforce your responsibility to ensure you have the rights to your inputs and continued obligation to review, approve, or remove all campaigns and ad assets generated automatically by Google Ads features
  • Modifications to the language in our arbitration agreement, including allowing for batch arbitration of similar claims to make the process more efficient when there are several identical (or nearly identical) claims

You can see the new terms of service over here (it changes based on type/location/currency) and the old version over here.

Here is the email I received from Google:

Google Ads Tos Update

I asked Gemini to compare the differences for me, because I am really not good at these legal doc changes:

Here is a quick, high-level summary of the key changes between the old and new terms:

  • Arbitration & Disputes (Massive Overhaul): * Switched from international rules (ICDR) to US-centric rules (AAA).
    • Arbitration now happens in your local county instead of Santa Clara, CA.
    • Added a 30-day window to opt out of arbitration entirely via a web form.
    • Allows Small Claims Court for minor disputes.
    • Added Batch Arbitration rules to handle mass filings (25+ similar claims) more efficiently.
  • Automation Liability: Removed language about "optional" automated features. You are now automatically and fully responsible for any ads, targets, or landing pages generated or modified by Google's automated features.
  • Privacy & Data Updates: Dropped the "EU" prefix from data terms, making the Data Privacy Terms globally applicable. Google explicitly restricted its own ability to modify these data terms.
  • New Fees & Discretion: Added a clause requiring you to pay local regulatory/jurisdiction-specific fees. Clarified that issuing ad credits is entirely at Google's reasonable discretion.
  • No Fallback Support Email: Removed [email protected] as a backup cancellation method; cancellations must now be handled strictly through your account portal or assigned representative.
  • Whistleblower Provision: Added a brand-new safety clause allowing either party to report legal non-compliance to public authorities without breaching confidentiality.
  • Liability Cap: Narrows the 30-day liability cap strictly to the specific advertiser account associated with the dispute, rather than your entire overall spend.

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