Google has confirmed it is doing a small test of healthcare-related ads in AI Mode. Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said this on LinkedIn when asked if the rumors of Google testing ads in AI Mode for healthcare a few weeks ago were true.

The test is in the US, for English queries, in AI Mode. I personally tried to trigger healthcare ads in New York but I did not see any show up, so I am not in the test.

Ginny Marvin responded to Ben Goldman who asked, "I recently heard that Google began testing ads in AI Mode for healthcare a few weeks ago."

Ginny Marvin wrote back, "Yes we are beginning a small test of ads in AI Mode for the healthcare vertical (in the US for English queries)."

Ginny added, "PMax, AI Max with search terms matching, Shopping, and broad match are eligible to serve ads in AI Mode (and AI Overviews)." "Note that the first iteration of the test is limited to creatives that don't use pinning or text disclaimers," she added.

Here is a screenshot of this question and answer:

Have you seen healthcare ads in AI Mode?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.