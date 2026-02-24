Google Ads Support Form Requires You To Authorize Google To Make Changes

Google reportedly updated its Google Ads support contact form to add a disclaimer and checkbox to say you authorize "Google Ads specialist on behalf of your company to make the changes above directly to your company's Google Ads account to reproduce and troubleshoot the issue."

Essentially, this gives Google the right to make changes to your ad settings and campaigns in order to troubleshoot issues.

This change was spotted by Arpan Banerjee who posted a screenshot of this on LinkedIn:

Google Ads Support Form Authorization

It says:

By selecting the box and submitting this form, you authorise a Google Ads specialist on behalf of your company to make the changes above directly to your company's Google Ads account to reproduce and troubleshoot the issue. You acknowledge and recognise that all changes suggested or implemented by Google or otherwise are undertaken solely of your own accord and at your own risk and are subject to the Google Ads terms found at www.google.com/ads/terms and the Instant reserve cancellation policy at https://support.google.com/adspolicy/answer/9797545. Google doesn't guarantee or promise any particular results from implementing the changes that you authorise. You acknowledge that you are solely responsible for any impact these changes have on your account, including impact on your campaign performance or spending. Make sure that you monitor your account regularly so you understand what's happening and can make campaign adjustments as necessary.

If you don't check off the box, then you cannot submit the support request to Google Ads.

Would you do this? Is this risky?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Update from Google's Ads Liaison:

 

