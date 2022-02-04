Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google URL Inspection API, Manual Actions Galore, New Partner Programs, Earnings, MUM, Web3 & More

I posted the monthly Google webmaster report for February 2022, so check it out. Google released a new API for the Google URL Inspection Tool - it is exciting. Google seems to be clearing out the manual action backlog. Google also issued a slew of new manual actions for Google News and Google Discover. Some are surprised to hear that Google really doesn’t use MUM in Google Search for ranking, they do use it for two specific purposes; COVID vaccine names and a related video feature. Google said that no one was infected with malware over the untitled search spam issue. Google said the location of an internal link on your page does not really matter much. Google also said it does not give full weight to all links and does not count links on a domain level. Google Search Console’s snapshot chart in web search now works for domain properties. Google Search Console changed how it handles breadcrumb and HowTo structured data. Google added a single help document for SafeSearch with some awesome troubleshooting tips. Did you know Google may share your Google Discover likes with publishers. Google Merchant Center added auto-tagging for free listings. Google launched its new Partner Program after two years of delays. Google Data Studio can now bring in your Google Ads Performance Max data. Google Maps posted more details about its review spam and review enforcement policies and actions. Google is testing buying guides in the search results. Web 3 won’t be killing off SEO anytime soon. Google and Microsoft both released earnings and showed 32% increases in ad revenues. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsored by BruceClay who has been doing search marketing optimization since 1996 and also has an amazing SEO training platform.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!