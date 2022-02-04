Google Buying Guides In Search Results

Google is testing, at least I can't replicate it right now, enhanced buying guides in the search results. Basically this "buying guide" in Google Search lets you really drill into the options around what products you can buy based on your query.

Brian Freiesleben spotted this a week or so ago and posted some screenshots on Twitter:

The Google Search Buying Guide Collapsed (Click To Enlarge):

The Google Search Buying Guide Opened (Click To Enlarge):

The Google Search Buying Guide Expanded (Click To Enlarge):

As Brian said on Twitter "Google is going to continue taking over affiliate and review site SERPs with strong features like this." Glenn Gabe added that this is "definitely something for affiliate marketers to keep an eye on." I am sure affiliates are going to love this (sarcasm).

Forum discussion at Twitter.