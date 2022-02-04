Daily Search Forum Recap: February 4, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I did a deep analysis on how Google uses AI in search on Search Engine Land and it is clear to me that a lot of folks think Google uses MUM for ranking, it does not, MUM is almost not used at all in Google Search right now. Google still has no method to control title links, even for legal reasons. Google has these buyer guides in search, which may be scary for affiliates. Google's John Mueller said Web 3.0 won't kill SEO. An SEO poll says SEOs feel page experience is still super important even though it is not a strong ranking factor. Plus, I posted my weekly SEO video recap - check it out and have a great weekend!

