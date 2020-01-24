Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Featured Snippet Deduplication, Data-Vocabulary Deprecation, Google Datasets Search & More

This week in search Google deduplicated, as they are calling it, the featured snippets URLs, so if you have a featured snippet, that URL will only show in the search results page once. Google’s Search Console performance reports are not impacted by this. Some think there was also a Google search algorithm update around the same time, but hard to tell. Google also announced it is dropping support for data-vocabulary.org soon, but microfomats and schema.org are still supported. Google made big updates to the mobile-first indexing developer documents. Google Dataset Search is out of beta with new features. Google said don’t overthink natural links and that reciprocal links aren’t necessarily bad. Google said a site won’t outrank you using hidden text only. Google said .gov domains do not get a special ranking boost. Google released a video on image search ranking tips. Google AMP Stories work for animals, mammals and insects also now. Google is testing the old desktop search results, which is expected. Google said domains aren’t going away, they are too important. Google rolled out profile icons in the local knowledge panel. Google is hiding reviews in collapsable menus. I released two vlogs this week, one with Joseph Sperzel and the other with industry legend, Mike Grehan. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:
For the original iTunes version, click here.
Search Topics of Discussion:
- Google Now Drops A Site's Normal Snippet When Featured Snippet Is Displayed
- Google Search Console Performance Reports Not Impacted By Featured Snippet Change
- A Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update On January 23rd?
- Google To Drop Data-Vocabulary On April 6th, All In On Schema.org
- >Google Still Does Support Microformats; At Least For Now
- Google Sending data-vocabulary.org Schema Deprecation Notices
- Google: We Made Significant Updates To Mobile-First Indexing Developer Docs
- Google Dataset Search Is Now Out Of Beta With New Features
- Overthinking Natural Links? Google: If It Is Natural, It Is Natural.
- Google: Reciprocal Links Aren't Necessarily Bad But...
- Google: A Site Won't Outrank You Just By Using Hidden Text
- Google: .gov Domain Names Do Not Get A Ranking Boost
- Video: Google Image Search Ranking & Optimization
- Google AMP Stories Expands To Animals, Insects & More
- Google Tests Desktop Results Without Favicons; The Old Design
- Google: Domains Are The Most Important Part Of URLs
- Google Rolls Out Profile Icon To Local Knowledge Panel
- Google Hiding Like Reviews With More Link - A Bug or Test?
- Vlog #38: Josef Sperzel On Using Python For SEO Gains & Technical SEO
- Vlog #39: Mike Grehan - The Search Industry Pioneer Who Sees The Future
Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!