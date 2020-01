Google may be testing or it may be a bug hiding reviews by collapsing them in a "more" links. This was spotted by Jason Brown and posted on Twitter but others said they have seen this recently as well.

Here is Jason's screen shot:

I guess this can be a good thing for a business with a lot of negative comments? But honestly, it looks like a bug to me, it just seems off and wrong. But I've been wrong before.

Forum discussion at Twitter.