Daily Search Forum Recap: January 24, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Featured Snippet Deduplication, Data-Vocabulary Deprecation, Google Datasets Search & More
This week in search Google deduplicated, as they are calling it, the featured snippets URLs, so if you have a featured snippet...
- A Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update On January 23rd?
This is going to be a hard one to judge because I see chatter within the SEO community and also many of the tracking tools are lighting up. These are all signs that there was a Google search ranking algorithm update. But truth is, this can be directly related to the featured snippet deduplication change on January 22nd.
- Google Search Console Performance Reports Not Impacted By Featured Snippet Change
Just to be clear, and honestly, I am surprised so many people do not know this, but the featured snippet change from the other day has no impact on the Google Search Console performance reports. That report only counts the top-most result anyway, so the lower results on the page did not count anyway.
- Google Dataset Search Is Now Out Of Beta With New Features
Google announced that Google Dataset Search which launched in beta in 2018 is now out of beta. With that launch, it added several new features. This can probably be used for awesome research when developing rich content and might also send traffic to your site if you implement the correct datasets schema markup.
- Google Rolls Out Profile Icon To Local Knowledge Panel
Google announced this a while back but now it seems to be rolling out. Profile icons for your local knowledge panel is now showing up on many local knowledge panels. Google has been testing this for about a year but it should be live for most businesses.
- Google Tests Desktop Results Without Favicons; The Old Design
Some folks are seeing Google test the old Google desktop search interface. Remember the one before Google launched those (what I feel are horrible) favicons and black ad labels for the snippets? Yea, Google is testing showing the old interface to some searchers.
- The Good Old SEO Days: Sergey Brin With Heather Lloyd-Martin & Detlef Johnson At The Google Dance
I am not going to lie, there are times I miss the old days, the old SEO days. Here is a photo from I think the first Google Dance in 2006. You can see the young Sergey Brin from Google talking with
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- When I was at Google, part of the media training I had to do included watching video of myself, ugh! (They had us talk to an "audience" of exercise balls with post-it note smiley faces on them so we could rea, Vanessa Fox on Twitter
- 2020 Local Search Industry Survey, Local Search Forum
- Sites get hacked in lots of really weird & bad ways, so I definitely wouldn't recommend that for anything other than research purposes., John Mueller on Twitter
- URL INSPECTION NOTICE Next up in Search Console Training, @danielwaisberg goes over the URL Inspection tool and how to... see the current index status of a URL test a live U, Google Webmasters on Twitter
- Don't let anyone tell you that sharing knowledge without any specific 'actionable' tactic is not valuable. Acquiring the knowledge allows you to build your own much bigger strategies and tactics than tiny, granular, limited, Dawn Anderson on Twitter
- Rankings change all the time. It sounds like before the change, you were a featured snippet and a web listing underneath. Even without the change, that could have shifted to two featured snippet as you see ther, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
Links & Promotion Building
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
SEO
PPC
Other Search