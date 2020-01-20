Google: Domains Are The Most Important Part Of URLs

Over the past several years, espesially with the changes to Google's Chrome browser, SEOs have been worried that the domain names would be removed from the search result snippets. Danny Sullivan from Google kind of squashed that rumor on Twitter the other day.

Danny wrote on Twitter, "Domain names are the most important part of URLs; these haven't been removed, because we agree this is important to show."

Here is Danny's tweet responding to such rumors:

Domain names are the most important part of URLs; these haven't been removed, because we agree this is important to show. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) January 17, 2020

So maybe the domain name is not going away any time soon? :)

Forum discussion at Twitter.