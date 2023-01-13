Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Helpful Content & Link Spam Updates Done, Linking To Sellers, AI Content & Apple Business Connect

This week, the December 2022 Google helpful content update and link spam updates are finally complete after a long, long wait. There was a lot of movement on Wednesday, January 11th or so. Google said rolling out algorithm updates are sometimes like planting seeds in a garden. Google said linking to multiple sellers may give you a small ranking boost with the product reviews update. Google reiterated its views of AI-generated content and how Google Search sees it. Google said again that traffic is not a measure of search quality. Google Search is testing instances in the search results. Google says writing SEO case studies are quite challenging. Google said to keep your HTML head section clean and without JavaScript. Google updated its site name documentation to clarify that m-dot and www are considered domain level. Google updated the list of Googlebot IP addresses. Google Business Profiles says you no longer can have price ranges for products, and custom call to actions are going away next month. Apple Business Profiles relaunched with new features that businesses should jump on now. Google Maps is testing 360 aerial views. Google Ads has an editing bug with a draft or experimental campaigns. Google Ads said performance max is not preferred over search campaigns. And dental practices can now use Local Service Ads. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

