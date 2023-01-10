Google Ads: Performance Max Is Not Preferred Over Search

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liasion, said on Twitter that performance max is not preferred over search ad campaigns. Ginny wrote on Twitter, "PMax isn’t “favored” over Search."

She added, "If you are running Search and PMax campaigns and the query isn’t identical to a keyword (or misspelling in your Search campaigns), then Ad Rank is used to determine which ad serves."

Several Google Ads advertisers suggest that Google will always prefer performance max campaigns over search campaigns. Here are some examples:

Ginny Marvin replied to these statements with this response:

Do you agree?

