Dentists Now Can Use Google Local Service Ads

Matt Casady spotted that Google added a new vertical to Local Service Ads. Google now allows dental practices and dentists to buy ads on Google Local Service Ads.

Matt wrote, "Dentists can now sign up for Google Local Service Ads (LSAs). Although LSAs are available in 11 different countries, this vertical is currently only available in the United States."

The services dental offices can list include bad breath, cavities, chipped or cracked tooth, crowns, dental checkup, dental impacts, dentures, dry mouth, fillings, gum bleeding, gum disease, missing teeth evaluation, mouth sores, other, root canal, sealants, teeth cleaning, teeth whitening, tooth decay, tooth infection, tooth pain, tooth sensitivity and tooth extraction.

The cost per lead is currently in the range of $106 to $119.

Great new vertical in LSAs! Jump on this one before your competitors do! https://t.co/8Wjupycczf — Carrie Hill 🗺️🎙️ (@CarrieHill) January 5, 2023

I don't think I've ever seen Google officially announce new verticals in LSA. Google's help center article was updated just yesterday to cover this industry. — Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) January 6, 2023

