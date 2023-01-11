Google Ads Editing Bug In Draft Or Experiment Campaigns

The Google Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin, confirmed a bug when editing ads within a draft or experiment campaign. The Google Ads team is working on a fix, but Ginny provided a workaround. The workaround is to pause an ad, then edit that ad, and then re-enable the ad.

Ginny said on Twitter, "We've found a bug when editing ads in a draft/experiment campaign. A fix is in progress, but in the meantime a workaround is to pause an ad, edit, & re-enable."

The issue, as reported by Julie Bacchini, was that with RSA, responsive search ads, Google would not let you have more than three RSA ads in an ad group, even if some were paused.

Here are these reports from a few weeks ago:

I have run into some limits lately. It is causing some issues... — Lawrence Chasse (@lchasse) December 15, 2022

Yep, this is ridiculous. #ppcchat — Melissa L Mackey (@beyondthepaid) December 15, 2022

This also happens to me — Matt Poldberg (@NotSpamIpromise) December 17, 2022

This morning I deleted all the new ads I had created and recreated them, set them to paused, and they finally uploaded. — Julie F Bacchini (@NeptuneMoon) December 19, 2022

Here is Ginny's response after confirming the issue last night:

Hi All, Looping back here to 1. Confirm you can have multiple paused ads in an ad group. The limit is on 3 enabled RSA 2. We've found a bug when editing ads in a draft/experiment campaign. A fix is in progress, but in the meantime a workaround is to pause an ad, edit, & re-enable — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) January 10, 2023

So it is now confirmed and being worked on...

Forum discussion at Twitter.