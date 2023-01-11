Google Ads Editing Bug In Draft Or Experiment Campaigns

Jan 11, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Ads Responsive

The Google Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin, confirmed a bug when editing ads within a draft or experiment campaign. The Google Ads team is working on a fix, but Ginny provided a workaround. The workaround is to pause an ad, then edit that ad, and then re-enable the ad.

Ginny said on Twitter, "We've found a bug when editing ads in a draft/experiment campaign. A fix is in progress, but in the meantime a workaround is to pause an ad, edit, & re-enable."

The issue, as reported by Julie Bacchini, was that with RSA, responsive search ads, Google would not let you have more than three RSA ads in an ad group, even if some were paused.

Here are these reports from a few weeks ago:

Here is Ginny's response after confirming the issue last night:

So it is now confirmed and being worked on...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: Longer Google Algorithm Updates Aren't Necessarily More Intense
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus