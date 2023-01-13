Daily Search Forum Recap: January 13, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google finally finished rolling out the super long December 2022 link spam and helpful content updates. Google spoke about conducting link-buying sting operations. Google product listing results test sponsored labels. Google has a recent images carousel for some knowledge panels. Don't forget to check your local business photos; they appear everywhere. And I posted this week's video recap today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Why Is Google Analytics Not Working? - Fix Errors in GA4, Data Driven U

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

A broken Google Assistant feature might cost you a good night's sleep, Android Police

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.