Daily Search Forum Recap: January 13, 2023

Jan 13, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google finally finished rolling out the super long December 2022 link spam and helpful content updates. Google spoke about conducting link-buying sting operations. Google product listing results test sponsored labels. Google has a recent images carousel for some knowledge panels. Don't forget to check your local business photos; they appear everywhere. And I posted this week's video recap today.

