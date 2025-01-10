Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Local Ranking Bug, Reddit Drops, Microsoft Fools Searchers & More SEO, PPC & Local

For the original iTunes version, click here.

We had this weird Google local ranking bug that seemed to happen over last weekend but resolved itself by around Tuesday. Then, the other day, we noticed that Reddit may be seeing a decline in Google Search traffic and visibility, but it might be too early to tell. Microsoft is tricking its searchers to thinking they are using Google and not Bing. Google Search Console performance reports can now be exported to show hourly data. Google core updates do not impact site names in Google Search. Google said using generative AI to create content for links is against its spam policies. Google said SEOs overestimate links. Google said the Search Console validate fix does not expedite fixes. A blank screenshot in the Google Search Console URL inspection tool is fine. Google Ad scheduling help document update caused a lot of confusion. Google Ads PMax bug around asset group conversions also caused confusion. Google’s search partner network has a 37% lower ROAS than Google search ads. Google is testing local packs without review stars. Google Business Profiles gained add to menu options. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsored by Similarweb, the all-in-one- strategic SEO software. Get clarity of the SEO landscape through competitor analysis, keyword research, rank tracking, SERP insights and more. With industry-leading traffic and keyword data, based on real user journeys, Similarweb gives SEO professionals the whole picture so they can strategize smartly and drive sustainable business growth.

