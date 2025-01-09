Screenshot: Google Ads Negative Keywords In Performance Max

We have been hearing Google Ads will provide a feature to manage negative keywords for Performance Max campaigns for a while and now, maybe, the day has come. Joe Shmo on X posted a screenshot of him seeing the feature in his Google Ads account.

We initially thought we would see this in early 2022 but then in January, Google added it to the account level. It was then slatted for the end of 2024. Then last month, Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said that some have it already but we have not seen anyone share any screenshots of it until now.

Here is Joe's screenshot on X - well, it is really a photo of a screen:

Google Ads Negative Keywords Pmax Screenshot

No one has really shared their experience using it yet, so this is all very new.

Forum discussion at X.

 

