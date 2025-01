Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

We have been hearing Google Ads will provide a feature to manage negative keywords for Performance Max campaigns for a while and now, maybe, the day has come. Joe Shmo on X posted a screenshot of him seeing the feature in his Google Ads account.

We initially thought we would see this in early 2022 but then in January, Google added it to the account level. It was then slatted for the end of 2024. Then last month, Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said that some have it already but we have not seen anyone share any screenshots of it until now.

Here is Joe's screenshot on X - well, it is really a photo of a screen:

No one has really shared their experience using it yet, so this is all very new.

