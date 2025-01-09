Reddit Not Ranking As Well In Google Suddenly?

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:51 am 27 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Reddit Logo Crashing Google Logo

It seems like Reddit, the site that ranks well for every single query in Google Search, is starting to see a small but visible ranking drop in Google Search. It seems Reddit is losing Google Search visibility when you look at its ranking reports in Semrush and Sistrix.

I spotted this in the comments here where one person said, "Reddit got hit!" They then shared this Semrush chart showing the dip in the past day or two (around January 7th) in Google search visibility:

Semrush Reddit

Here is a Sistrix chart Glenn Gabe shared with me:

Sistrix Reddit

It is super early but it seems Reddit has seen some sort of ranking drop with Google Search in the past couple of days.

I am not sure if this will upset it's $60 million deal with Google - maybe this is just temporary?

Meanwhile Stackexchange and Quora seem to be doing well on Google Search (but no real change around the 7th).

Here is Quora:

Quora

Here is Stackexchange:

Stackexchange

Update: Glenn Gabe also shared his thoughts on X and wrote:

Heads-up, there was a lot of volatility on January 7th, with Reddit seeing a potential drop there as well... Note, it's super early, but I am seeing a lot of movement on 1/7 across sites with UGC. I still need to dig in much further, but worth noting that a number of UGC sites, forums, etc. are surging or dropping then.

For Reddit, I am seeing drops across several tools, and when digging in, there are potentially several factors at play. I see Reddit dropping for many branded queries, so that could be a relevancy adjustment by Google. Also, the "What people are saying" SERP feature does contain Reddit often, but Reddit could be dropping in the organic results. Also, I'm seeing Reddit drop across both the organic results and in SERP features (like PAA, image packs, etc.) Again, very early, but worth noting. Stay tuned.

Forum discussion at SER comments.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 9, 2025

Jan 9, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Reddit Not Ranking As Well In Google Suddenly?

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Screenshot: Google Ads Negative Keywords In Performance Max

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:44 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Using Generative AI To Create Content For Links Against Spam Policies

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests A Darker Dark Mode

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Gains Add To Menu Option

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Screenshot: Google Ads Negative Keywords In Performance Max
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: January 9, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.