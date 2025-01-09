It seems like Reddit, the site that ranks well for every single query in Google Search, is starting to see a small but visible ranking drop in Google Search. It seems Reddit is losing Google Search visibility when you look at its ranking reports in Semrush and Sistrix.

I spotted this in the comments here where one person said, "Reddit got hit!" They then shared this Semrush chart showing the dip in the past day or two (around January 7th) in Google search visibility:

Here is a Sistrix chart Glenn Gabe shared with me:

It is super early but it seems Reddit has seen some sort of ranking drop with Google Search in the past couple of days.

I am not sure if this will upset it's $60 million deal with Google - maybe this is just temporary?

Meanwhile Stackexchange and Quora seem to be doing well on Google Search (but no real change around the 7th).

Here is Quora:

Here is Stackexchange:

Update: Glenn Gabe also shared his thoughts on X and wrote:

Heads-up, there was a lot of volatility on January 7th, with Reddit seeing a potential drop there as well... Note, it's super early, but I am seeing a lot of movement on 1/7 across sites with UGC. I still need to dig in much further, but worth noting that a number of UGC sites, forums, etc. are surging or dropping then. For Reddit, I am seeing drops across several tools, and when digging in, there are potentially several factors at play. I see Reddit dropping for many branded queries, so that could be a relevancy adjustment by Google. Also, the "What people are saying" SERP feature does contain Reddit often, but Reddit could be dropping in the organic results. Also, I'm seeing Reddit drop across both the organic results and in SERP features (like PAA, image packs, etc.) Again, very early, but worth noting. Stay tuned.

And just to add to the complexity, I'm seeing AI overviews being tested in PAA again. So that could be throwing off what Reddit and other forums are ranking in... That's just being tested, but also worth noting. See PAA below for Dune 2 in the test I picked up this morning. AIOs… pic.twitter.com/McMRiHemrV — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 9, 2025

