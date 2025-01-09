Google Business Profiles Gains Add To Menu Option

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Restaurant Menu

Google now lets you add to your restaurant's menu within Google Business Profiles. Previously, I believe you were only able to replace your previous menus, but now you can add to them by uploading the new menus.

This change was spotted by Claudia Tomina who posted a screenshot of this new feature on both Bluesky and X - here is that screenshot:

Google Business Profiles Add To Menu Option

Claudia wrote, "Google Business Profile update: Restaurants can now "add to menu" by uploading additional PDF menus without replacing the current one. An efficient way to manage main, catering, or drink menus."

Making these things easier for restaurants and small business owners is a great thing and I am happy to see this in Google Business Profiles.

Forum discussion at Bluesky and X.

 

