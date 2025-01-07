Google Ads SPN, search partner network, has a 37% lower ROAS, return on ad spend when compared to Google Search ads, directly. Mike Ryan wrote this on LinkedIn, saying, "SPN is a budget buy. It doesn't convert as well, but it also doesn't cost as much. I crunched the numbers for you, and the Shopping via SPN has a ROAS 37% lower than Google Search."

Mike explained that prior to March 2024, Performance Max Placements were rare, accounting for one-tenth of a percent of campaign impressions – and most commonly zero percent. Then after March 2024, the number "skyrocketed" to a median of 5.3% he wrote. "These impressions are not limited to GO&O, but also lots of website impressions," he added.

Here is a chart he made of that:

He added that this is not just a PMax thing, it is across the Google Ad network. "This is NOT just a PMax thing. I looked at 8.5 million Shopping impressions on Black Friday and found they were 5.4% SPN – almost identical to the median value of PMax," he wrote.

This is the kicker from Mike:

What does he recommend? Exclude the search partner network! Mike said, "exclude individual SPN placements at the account level. This will apply to all campaign types including PMax."

