Report: Google SPN Placement Have A 37% Lower ROAS vs Google Search

Jan 7, 2025
Google Ads Dripping Money

Google Ads SPN, search partner network, has a 37% lower ROAS, return on ad spend when compared to Google Search ads, directly. Mike Ryan wrote this on LinkedIn, saying, "SPN is a budget buy. It doesn't convert as well, but it also doesn't cost as much. I crunched the numbers for you, and the Shopping via SPN has a ROAS 37% lower than Google Search."

Mike explained that prior to March 2024, Performance Max Placements were rare, accounting for one-tenth of a percent of campaign impressions – and most commonly zero percent. Then after March 2024, the number "skyrocketed" to a median of 5.3% he wrote. "These impressions are not limited to GO&O, but also lots of website impressions," he added.

Here is a chart he made of that:

Pmax Share

He added that this is not just a PMax thing, it is across the Google Ad network. "This is NOT just a PMax thing. I looked at 8.5 million Shopping impressions on Black Friday and found they were 5.4% SPN – almost identical to the median value of PMax," he wrote.

This is the kicker from Mike:

SPN is a budget buy. It doesn't convert as well, but it also doesn't cost as much. I crunched the numbers for you, and the Shopping via SPN has a ROAS 37% lower than Google Search.

What does he recommend? Exclude the search partner network! Mike said, "exclude individual SPN placements at the account level. This will apply to all campaign types including PMax."

I spotted this via Marketing O'Clock - here is their take on it at the 26 minute mark:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

