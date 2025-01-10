Daily Search Forum Recap: January 10, 2025

Jan 10, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says URLs do not need to be lowercase but they should be consistent. Google Local Service Ads for tax specialists drops a bunch of features and auto-credits. Google Ads updated its political content policy for California residents. Google Search is testing a sticky share button on the product details view. Google has this weird cookie notice on its home page in some European countries. Plus, I posted the SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 10, 2025

Jan 10, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Local Ranking Bug, Reddit Drops, Microsoft Fools Searchers & More SEO, PPC & Local

Jan 10, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: URLs Don't Need To Be Lower Case For Search

Jan 10, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Local Services Ads For Tax Specialist Drops Auto Credits & Features

Jan 10, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Updates Political Content Policy For CA Residents For Deepfakes

Jan 10, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Product Detail View Tests Share Icons

Jan 10, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Local Ranking Bug, Reddit Drops, Microsoft Fools Searchers & More SEO, PPC & Local

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.