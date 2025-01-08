Google Tests Local Pack Ads Without Review Stars

Jan 8, 2025
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Stars

Google is testing showing local ads in the local pack without review stars. Normally you'd see review stars for the sponsored results in the local pack, but in some cases, Google is testing removing the reviews from the sponsored results in the local pack.

Anthony Higman spotted this and posted about it on X - I cannot replicate this but he has a couple of screenshots of this.

Here are those screenshots:

Google Maps Review Stars Ads Missing

Google is always testing, so this test would not surprise me. It might also be a bug of sorts, who knows.

Forum discussion at X.

 

