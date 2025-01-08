Google is testing showing local ads in the local pack without review stars. Normally you'd see review stars for the sponsored results in the local pack, but in some cases, Google is testing removing the reviews from the sponsored results in the local pack.

Anthony Higman spotted this and posted about it on X - I cannot replicate this but he has a couple of screenshots of this.

Here are those screenshots:

Google is always testing, so this test would not surprise me. It might also be a bug of sorts, who knows.

Forum discussion at X.