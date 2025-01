Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google's John Mueller clarified once again that your URLs do not need to be lowercase, they can be uppercase, it really doesn't matter. But he did say, pick either lowercase or uppercase, just be consistent.

This jives with the Google help documentation that says, "If upper and lower case text in a URL is treated the same by the web server, convert all text to the same case so it is easier for Google to determine that URLs reference the same page." Note, this documentation was updated in 2023.

John wrote on Bluesky:

URLs don't need to be lower case, but they should be consistent (lower case might be an easy way to do that though). For all of this, also check for internal references like links or structured data, they should also be consistent.

Yes, consistency is key when it comes to SEO.

Google had said for a decade that URL case doesn't matter or even convey emotions.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.