Google Ads is testing allowing advertisers to pause, enable and/or remove conversion assets on the asset group level for Performance Max campaigns. Some advertisers are able to enable/pause/remove individual conversions within their Google Ads accounts.

UPDATE: This is a bug, more details below...

This was spotted by Thomas Eccel who posted about on LinkedIn and credited Carolin Carvalho da Silva for the find.

Thomas wrote, "This is a huge Pmax Update that will (hopefully soon) allow specific conversion optimization on Asset Group Level that has not been seen before. The only problem when testing it for you: its still buggy."

He then gave four reasons why this is a good feature to have:

1) You can then really guide your Asset Group towards macro conversions like Purchases and Leads. That will increase your performance on the long run.

2) For new Asset Groups you can first use micro conversions (CTA Buttons, Add to Cards etc.) to train the conversion algorithm and bring early conversion signals and then switch to pure macro conversions.

3) Since you can already segment each Asset Group by conversion action, you quickly see which Asset Group is performing or not.

4) You decide whats best for your Pmax Asset Groups.

Here is the screenshot of this:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Update: This is likely a bug, I am waiting to hear back from Google to be sure...

Interesting find via @ThomasEccel , but I am going to assume that this is a bug as there is no real use case behind having different conversions in a Asset Group. The reason? You can't set a tCPA or tROAS target at the Asset Group level. 🤷‍♂️



What's the point of having different… https://t.co/N7rEaKpEYw pic.twitter.com/cC5bVoHmub — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) January 8, 2025

Update 2: This is a bug: