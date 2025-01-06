Google: Core Updates Do Not Impact Site Name Changes

Google said that core updates should have no impact on a site name in the Google Search results being updated or changed. When asked, John Mueller of Google wrote, "That shouldn't be related to a core update."

The question posted on Bluesky was:

The only good thing about 2 core updates in a row is Google changes my company's sitename back to our old name with the first, and fixed it with the second. Thank you for the 2 week flashback to the most annoying SEO problem ever.

John Mueller from Google replied on Bluesky saying:

That shouldn't be related to a core update, but good to hear it's fixed :-)

I do like this question, since in 2023 we covered how a site name update coincided with an algorithm update but I guess those were unrelated.

What is a site name? Google wrote, "When Google lists a page in search results, it shows the name of the site the page comes from. This is called the site name. Note that the site name is different from the per-page title links (title links are specific to each web page, whereas the site name is for the entire site)."

Here is a screenshot of it outlined in green:

Google Site Names

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

