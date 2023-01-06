Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Still Rolling Out Updates, Start & End Dates Are Confusing, Bing To Add ChatGPT, SEO Is Bad & More

Welcome to the first video recap of 2023, where I start with the January 2023 Google webmaster report. I then explain how the Google helpful content and link spam updates are still rolling out and, more so, still causing volatility. Google explained why assigning start, and end dates to some algorithm updates is hard and not an exact science. Microsoft Bing is reportedly going to be integrating Open AI’s ChatGPT solution. Google’s John Mueller spoke about using AI and ChatGPT for title tag generation. A Google Search research paper that is probably related to the helpful content update really paints a black eye on SEO. Google’s URL Inspection tool’s referring page can show a nofollow link. Google has dropped the 110-character limit on the headline property for article structured data. Google Search Console sent out a survey asking what you want from the tool. Google Search Console may have an ongoing issue with tracking local pack results. A case study says reviews that have photos on them last longer in the Google local results. Google Ads removed redundant keywords recommendation is pushing more to broad match. Google Search has a new “popular next step” search refinement. And John Mueller of Google was helping SEOs on New Year again. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsored by BruceClay, who has been doing search marketing optimization since 1996 and also has an amazing SEO training platform.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!