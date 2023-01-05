Google Search Console Survey - Hint On What May Come?

Google seems to be sending out surveys about Google Search Console and potential future development and features around that tool. The survey takes several minutes to complete.

Glenn Gabe received the survey and he posted on Twitter saying, "See a request in GSC to take a survey? Take the 10 minutes and fill it out. Your responses could lead to changes that benefit all of us. There are some very interesting questions in there that could foreshadow new features."

He shared a screenshot of one of the questions, which asks you to select the top five goals that are most important to you when using Search Console. The responses include:

I don't want some of my content to be surfaced on Google

I want my content to be shown in Search results as I intended to

I want to understand my audience better

I want my site pages to be surfaced on Google

I want to know why my traffic from Google dropped

I want my videos to be surfaced on Google

I want to monitor everything is okay with my site on Google

I want to understand what content to create next

I want to extend my reach and grow my audience

I want to know how successful my content is on Google

I want to improve speed and Page Experience of my site

Here is that tweet:

See a request in GSC to take a survey? Take the 10 minutes and fill it out. Your responses could lead to changes that benefit all of us. There are some very interesting questions in there that could foreshadow new features. :) @googlesearchc @danielwaisberg pic.twitter.com/DcmQkqFaXH — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 3, 2023

I do love Search Console and the continued development of the free toolset.

Forum discussion at Twitter.