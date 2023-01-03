Study: Reviews With Photos Last Longer In Google Local Results

Another small study says that reviews with photos with them last a lot longer in the Google local listing for a business than reviews without photos. This was another study done by Joy Hawkins and her company where Joy wrote, "You definitely want to encourage customers to add photos to their reviews. This will help reviews to stay at the top of your listing for more days."

Joy added, "Also, if you get a negative review, reach out to some old customers who left a positive review in the past and ask them to add a photo to their review. From our testing, this pushes that review into the top ten and will also alter the order of the reviews significantly including pushing negative reviews down or even out of the top ten."

Here is how much longer based on her small sample size but still, a nice case study:

So when you leave reviews, maybe drop a photo for the place you are leaving a review. And maybe somehow encourage customers to do the same?

You can read the whole study ovrer here.

