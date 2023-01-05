Google Ads Remove Redundant Keywords Recommendation Now Applies Across Match Types

Google has sent out email notifications to some Google Ads advertisers about changes happening to the remove redundant keywords recommendations. In short, Google is expanding this recommendation to work across match types.

The notification says that Google is making "improvements" to this recommendation type, but I am not sure that advertisers would call this an improvement.

Google said that currently, the "remove redundant keywords" recommendation suggests redundant keywords within the same ad groups, destination, bidding strategy, and match type. But that is changing; Google will now have this recommendation work across different match types. Google said, "starting January 19, the recommendation can include keyword across different match types."

Google said you can view the match type reports to see this by clicking on "Segment" on the "search keywords" report and then by choosing "search terms match type."

Google said they are making this change to help you manage your accounts more easily. Google said "it doesn't negatively impact your performance, and still allows your ads to appear on the same searches."

The example google provided was if your ad group has the phrase match keyword "women's hats" and broad match keyword ladies hats, Google will recommend that you remove the phase match keyword since the broad match keyword ladies hats covers all searches from "women's hats."

Clearly, Google wants you to go all in on broad match with these recommendations.

Robert Brady I believe first posted about this on Twitter and said, "Google Ads just changed the "Remove redundant keywords" recommendation to prefer broad match. It will remove a phrase match or exact match keyword if a broad match keyword covers it."

Here is how some of the PPC community feels about this change:

I’ll tell you what @GoogleAds show me the quantifiable positive impact of making the changes, and I’ll consider it. Same goes for all the damn recommendations — Jon Kagan (@JonKagan) January 4, 2023

The shoving Broad Match down our throat agenda continues! 😒#PPCChat — Anu Adegbola aka PPC Live UK founder 🎙️🗣️ (@TheMarketingAnu) January 4, 2023

On what planet does this make sense?



Google Ads is changing the definition & execution of a recommendation AFTER IT HAS ALREADY BEEN APPLIED.



This should be a different recommendation.



How could anyone EVER apply a @GoogleAds recommendation to an account again?#ppcchat pic.twitter.com/9j9GUZDReY — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) January 4, 2023

Don't worry though, the machines totally understand nuance. And would never jettison terms that convert well for those that bring in more clicks for the same conversions... #PPCChat — Julie F Bacchini (@NeptuneMoon) January 4, 2023

Nicole Farley wrote, "This is another attempt by Google to shift accounts to broad-match keywords only. Advertisers and brands should only make the change if they have tested and determined if broad-match keywords work best for their accounts. If you’re unsure bout broad-match, turn off auto-apply and test."

Here is the email (click to enlarge):

Forum discussion at Twitter.