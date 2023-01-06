Daily Search Forum Recap: January 6, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's crawl stats report does not show where Googlebot is crawling from. Core web vitals do not influence Google Discover visibility. Microsoft Bing is testing animated zoomable sitelinks. Google Business Profiles is reportedly sending out fewer postcard verifications. Google spoke about using ChatGPT AI for title tag generation. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap - check it out and subscribe.

Google TV and Android TV have 150 million devices as users grow, 9to5Google

