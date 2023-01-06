Daily Search Forum Recap: January 6, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's crawl stats report does not show where Googlebot is crawling from. Core web vitals do not influence Google Discover visibility. Microsoft Bing is testing animated zoomable sitelinks. Google Business Profiles is reportedly sending out fewer postcard verifications. Google spoke about using ChatGPT AI for title tag generation. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap - check it out and subscribe.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Still Rolling Out Updates, Start & End Dates Are Confusing, Bing To Add ChatGPT, SEO Is Bad & More
Welcome to the first video recap of 2023, where I start with the January 2023 Google webmaster report. I then explain how the Google helpful content and link spam updates are still rolling out and, more so, still causing volatility...
- Google Crawl Stats Report Doesn't Show Location Of Googlebot Crawl
As you know, Google can now crawl from locations outside of the United States. We know this is rare, it is used in specific situations. But if you want to know if Google is crawling your site from outside of the US, then you need to check your log files.
- Google's John Mueller On Using AI & ChatGPT For Title Tag Ideas
Google's John Mueller said on Mastodon that using AI or ChatGPT blindly for title tag generation is not a great idea. But he did add that if you are running out of ideas and need some inspiration, you can leverage the tools for some ideas.
- Report: Google Business Profiles Offering Fewer Postcard Verifications
There are reports in the Local Search Forum that in the past few weeks or so, Google has been offering fewer verification methods via postcards than other verification methods, compared to the past.
- Microsoft Bing Tests Zoomable Sitelinks
Microsoft Bing is at it again, this time testing a sitelink interface that zooms in and expands as you hover your mouse cursor over the link. It is pretty cool to see this zoomable sitelink interface.
- Google: Core Web Vitals Not A Google Discover Requirement
Do you need outstanding core web vital scores to be included in Google Discover? The answer is no, at least John Mueller of Google said "we don't have that connection documented anywhere."
- Google Striped Socks
I am not a big sock person, just ask Mordy or Jason, but the stripes make this sock. Here is some Google swag that includes these fashionable Google colored stripes on them.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Keyword Stuffing Used Excessively in SERPs, WebmasterWorld
- The most restrictive wins, John Mueller on Mastodon
- Google And while [holocaust meaning] triggers definitions related to the general word, we do also show in the results information about the specific event., Google SearchLiaison on Twitter
