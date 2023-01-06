Google's John Mueller On Using AI & ChatGPT For Title Tag Ideas

Google's John Mueller said on Mastodon that using AI or ChatGPT blindly for title tag generation is not a great idea. But he added that if you are running out of ideas and need inspiration, you can leverage the tools for some ideas.

John wrote, "I don't know if AI is the right approach to making titles & descriptions, but if you're running out of ideas, and especially if you see pages showing up in search for the wrong terms, it seems like a good way to get inspiration, or to try new things out. I would strongly discourage blindly following it though: you know your audience much better than any tool."

He added that when his team was working on the SEO developer documentation, they spent a lot of time working on titles. He said, "Making great titles & descriptions is great. We (well, @lizzi and @methode mostly) spent a lot of time working on our titles and descriptions for our ... SEO documentation in the past two years, and I think it's made a big difference." They didn't really look at it from the ranking side, he said. "I don't think anyone on our side looks at rankings, but the pages appear to show more for relevant questions (tech terminology vs real people), traffic is fine, and more importantly, the helpfulness-ratings (thumbs up/down) are great," he added.

I asked ChatGPT for some title ideas on this story, here is what it gave me:

Less than a year ago, Google said AI and machine learning is not high quality enough. For the past several years, Google has been saying that when machine generated or AI generated content becomes high quality, it might be something that Google allows within its search webmaster guidelines. I don't think Google would say we are there yet.

With tools that can detect AI-generated content, you'd think Google would have their own tools for it as well? And Google can detect mashed-up AI content, at least that is what Google said. As we covered, most SEOs are not concerned with ChatGPT taking over their jobs.

In any event, I have tried to use ChatGPT for some things and have never used it, not yet at least. Maybe one day - maybe?

Forum discussion at Mastodon.