Google has made major updates to the Reader Revenue Manager homepage. It was a large redesign of the page, it also now lists AI Mode, AI Overviews, and Gemini, added a matrix to the page and moved things around as well.
Reader Revenue Manager helps publishers without an existing membership model incorporate a subscription or contribution model onto their desktop and mobile web pages. You can also use Reader Revenue Manager to help increase reader engagement and retention through features like newsletter sign-up, surveys, and reader registration.
The most important substantive change is probably this one:
- Old: Reader Revenue Manager subscribers/contributors could get content surfaced in a “From Your Subscriptions” panel on Google Search, Discover and News products.
- New: Google says the content can appear in a “From your subscriptions” distinction on Google Search, AI Mode, AI Overviews and Gemini.
The current page adds a substantial Advanced features section that wasn't on the old homepage. It now explicitly lists things such as:
- 5-Step Pricing
- From your subscriptions
- Metered Read
- Bundles
- Subscription Linking
- Customizable payment reminder emails
- 1P Customizable Surveys
- Rewarded Ads
- Registration Wall
- Newsletter Signup
- Cancellation Survey
- CTA customization
Here is the live page and you can compare it to the achived page.
Top of the new page:
Here is the old page:
Forum discussion at X.