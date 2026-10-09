Google Updates Reader Revenue Manager Home Page

Oct 9, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Newspaper

Google has made major updates to the Reader Revenue Manager homepage. It was a large redesign of the page, it also now lists AI Mode, AI Overviews, and Gemini, added a matrix to the page and moved things around as well.

Reader Revenue Manager helps publishers without an existing membership model incorporate a subscription or contribution model onto their desktop and mobile web pages. You can also use Reader Revenue Manager to help increase reader engagement and retention through features like newsletter sign-up, surveys, and reader registration.

The most important substantive change is probably this one:

  • Old: Reader Revenue Manager subscribers/contributors could get content surfaced in a “From Your Subscriptions” panel on Google Search, Discover and News products.
  • New: Google says the content can appear in a “From your subscriptions” distinction on Google Search, AI Mode, AI Overviews and Gemini.

The current page adds a substantial Advanced features section that wasn't on the old homepage. It now explicitly lists things such as:

  • 5-Step Pricing
  • From your subscriptions
  • Metered Read
  • Bundles
  • Subscription Linking
  • Customizable payment reminder emails
  • 1P Customizable Surveys
  • Rewarded Ads
  • Registration Wall
  • Newsletter Signup
  • Cancellation Survey
  • CTA customization

Here is the live page and you can compare it to the achived page.

Top of the new page:

Google Reader Revenue New Small

Here is the old page:

Google Reader Revenue Old Small

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