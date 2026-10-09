Google has made major updates to the Reader Revenue Manager homepage. It was a large redesign of the page, it also now lists AI Mode, AI Overviews, and Gemini, added a matrix to the page and moved things around as well.

Reader Revenue Manager helps publishers without an existing membership model incorporate a subscription or contribution model onto their desktop and mobile web pages. You can also use Reader Revenue Manager to help increase reader engagement and retention through features like newsletter sign-up, surveys, and reader registration.

The most important substantive change is probably this one:

Old: Reader Revenue Manager subscribers/contributors could get content surfaced in a “From Your Subscriptions” panel on Google Search, Discover and News products.

New: Google says the content can appear in a “From your subscriptions” distinction on Google Search, AI Mode, AI Overviews and Gemini.

The current page adds a substantial Advanced features section that wasn't on the old homepage. It now explicitly lists things such as:

5-Step Pricing

From your subscriptions

Metered Read

Bundles

Subscription Linking

Customizable payment reminder emails

1P Customizable Surveys

Rewarded Ads

Registration Wall

Newsletter Signup

Cancellation Survey

CTA customization

Here is the live page and you can compare it to the achived page.

Top of the new page:

Here is the old page:

Forum discussion at X.