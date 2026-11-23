A couple of months ago, Microsoft renamed the Copilot Search answer box in Bing Search to AI Overviews and has been using the "AI Overviews" convention in its blog posts and communications since. But now, Bing is also testing reverting that and going back to using Copilot Answers instead of using AI Overviews.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and posted a screenshot or two both on X and SEW and I was able to replicate this myself - here it is side by side, in two different browsers. You can see the AI Overview version and the Copilot Search option - and they both do the same thing:

I do think Bing should have stuck with Copilot Search and not use Google's AI Overview branding but hey...

You can also see the web mode tab in both screenshots. Maybe that is now fully live, for now...

Forum discusison at X.