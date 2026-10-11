The search performance reports in Google Search Console is now over 64 hours delayed, which is incredibly unusual for this report. Generally, we see this report updated within a few hours but over the past few days, post-spam update, the report has been lagging.

Here is a screenshot of what the search performance report looked like to me at around 7am ET on Sunday, October 11, 2026:

The last time we had such an extended and serious delay in performance reporting was in December 2025.

Google fixed it last time, but it took a while for Google to confirm there was an issue. Google Search Console often has data delays, but generally not with the performance report. We normally see delays with the page indexing reporting and other components of Search Console, but not the performance reports.

This is an essential report that SEOs and site owners use often to see important metrics about how your site performs in Google Search results. This is especially true now since the tools have been having a rough time scraping data for its third-party Google tracking over the past few weeks.

Some are saying this is a sign a core update is coming soon. I doubt that this is a sign of that, but a core update should be coming soon - that everyone agrees on.

Many are noticing this as you'd expect:

@rustybrick Update: Google Search Console still hasn’t updated, and it’s now been almost 62 hours. — Anoop K (@Lead_mindz) October 11, 2026

I have not seen Google comment on these new delays as of yet, if I do, I will update this story.

@OliDietzel same, just updated - i should do a new story for each updated delay :) https://t.co/jKaikkQKpQ — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) October 11, 2026

@OliDietzel 66 https://t.co/TqkPbKRMz9 — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) October 11, 2026

@OliDietzel 67 https://t.co/X4AMQ393bI — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) October 11, 2026

Forum discussion at X.

Update: 11am ET moved down to 44 hours: