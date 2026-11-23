Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has something it calls StarSearch, it sounds interesting. Google rolled out Search Profiles globally. The Dive deeper section in AI Mode is live. Google Search profiles seem to support LinkedIn profiles. Bing may be reverting from AI Overviews to Copilot Search. Google Ads purchase signal annotations help document is live. ChatGPT product results may now be influenced by OpenAI partnerships. You can connect your ChatGPT Ads account in your new ChatGPT Business Hub. Bing has a turkey trotting across the search results for Thanksgiving.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

Google says it’s going to shut off Google Assistant on smart speakers next year, The Verge

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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