Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has something it calls StarSearch, it sounds interesting. Google rolled out Search Profiles globally. The Dive deeper section in AI Mode is live. Google Search profiles seem to support LinkedIn profiles. Bing may be reverting from AI Overviews to Copilot Search. Google Ads purchase signal annotations help document is live. ChatGPT product results may now be influenced by OpenAI partnerships. You can connect your ChatGPT Ads account in your new ChatGPT Business Hub. Bing has a turkey trotting across the search results for Thanksgiving.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google StarSearch, AIGC, Zero-History Discovery, Feed Ranking & More
Google has posted a new job listing for a Senior Software Engineer, Discover Feed Recommendations. And in that job listing, it lists a number of interesting Google Search tidbits, including something called "StarSearch," as well as AIGC, Zero-History Discovery, Feed Ranking, and more.
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Google Search Profiles Is Rolling Out Globally
Google seems to have rolled out Search Profiles globally, this has not yet been announced but now folks outside of the United States, Canada and India can now claim their profile without having to go through VPNs to pretend they are in those countries.
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Google AI Mode Dive Deeper Is Now Live
Several weeks ago, Google announced an update to AI Mode named "Dive deeper." Dive deeper makes the "links that we show at the end of some AI responses more engaging and prominent, with image thumbnails and a more clickable design," Google wrote. And now it seems to be live in AI Mode, not just Google Discover.
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Google Search Profiles With LinkedIn Support
Google has made it easier to manage your LinkedIn profile in Google Search Profiles by adding it as an option to the list of social network platforms that you can connect. Previously, Google would automatically add LinkedIn to Search Profiles on its own but now you can try to add it manually if you want.
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Bing Reverting Naming AI Overviews Back To Copilot Search
A couple of months ago, Microsoft renamed the Copilot Search answer box in Bing Search to AI Overviews and has been using the AI Overviews in its blog posts and communications since. But now, Bing is also testing reverting that and going back to using Copilot Answers instead of using AI Overviews.
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Google Ads Purchase Signal Annotations Documentation
Google has published a new Google Ads help document on purchase signal annotations. That is the feature you sometimes see in the search ads that have labels like "100+ sold last 30 days." These are aimed at highlighting ads with high-demand items by showcasing purchase volume.
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ChatGPT Product Results May Now Be Influenced By OpenAI Partnerships
OpenAI updated its Shopping with ChatGPT Search help documentation to update the line that says "Product results are selected independently by ChatGPT and are not ads, nor influenced by any OpenAI partnerships." It now says, "Product results are not ads; how products and merchants are selected is described below." In short, OpenAI removed the disclaimer that these shopping results are independent of and not influenced by any OpenAI partnerships.
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You Can Connect ChatGPT Business Hub With ChatGPT Ad Account
Did you know that you can connect your ChatGPT Ads account in your new ChatGPT Business Hub? There is a button at the top of the ChatGPT Business Hub that says, "Connect an ad account," and adds, "This will let you promote your business and reach more customers across ChatGPT."
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Bing Thanksgiving Turkey Trot In Search Results
Microsoft Bing has a cute easter egg when you search for Thanksgiving in the Bing Search results. A turkey crosses the screen as leaves fall from the trees.
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I Heart Yahoo Sign
Here is a photo from the Yahoo office of a I Love Yahoo. I found this on a video on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- AI didn’t make your brand invisible in Search. Your content did. Harsh? Here’s the data: shoppers using AI Search visit 12 touchpoints — nearly 3x more than non-AI journeys. The journey didn’t shrink. It expanded. So why does it feel like discovery is disappearing? Because, Think with Google on X
- Digging into how people use the Retry-After HTTP header for, Gary Illyes on Bluesky
- I think these are the first photos I took firsthand of a Google office. It was of the NYC Port Authority Building. @vanessafox.bsky.social when she worked for Google was in town and gave me a tour of the building before it officially opened to Googlers - this was in 2006, Barry Schwartz on Bluesky
- I’ve never had more companies reach out to me than in the last couple of months after getting burned on Google for following questionable advice or trying risky things for AI search. I’ve seen several manual actions for pure spam, scaled content abuse, etc. Google’s webspam team is still alive and kicking., Lily Ray on LinkedIn
- This has been pretty eye-opening to witness. This site has completely excluded itself from generative AI features (AI Overviews and AI Mode) using the new AI controls in GSC. Hundreds of thousands of daily impressions are gone. The result on clicks? Barely even noticeable., Brodie Clark on X
- Claude recorded its highest-ever week of total traffic in the lead-up to $ANT's IPO, Similarweb on X
- Google's "Search Profile" is testing Medium pages. We saw this test for Bluesky in October, and now we're seeing Medium pages dedicated to a creator. Here's an example on a "Search Profile" page on Medium., Damien Andell on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Microsoft Advertising adds URL inclusions to AI Max campaigns
- Google Ads automation drift: Why better performance numbers don’t always mean better results
- Microsoft Advertising brings ads to AI Overviews on Bing
- Microsoft Ads introduces ‘Made with AI’ labels to AI-generated ad images
- Google AI Overviews: Not safe for Your Money or Your Life
- Digital PR campaigns should start with your money pages
- The true cost of Google Local Services Ads leads
- Google’s AI search advice sparks backlash from SEOs
- Google’s November Knowledge Graph update dropped 10% of person entities overnight. Here’s who survived
- Poisoned Google SERPs: What’s happening and what to do now
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- A Man and His Muse AI Agent Sue Meta, 404 Media
- Anthropic mathematician claims to prove Riemann hypothesis, most famous problem in all of math, Scientific American
- GPT-6.2 Astra vs. Claude Fable 5.2: Astra’s launch got mixed reviews, but it tested well here, The New Stack
- Inside an AI prophet’s secretive plans for humanity’s future, Washington Post
- The Internet Broke Our Taste. Will A.I. Destroy It for Good?, New York Times
- The Missing Step in Prompt Tracking Was Written Down in 1995, Duane Forrester Decodes
- Google DeepMind’s Henry Shevlin: ‘This is the most important part of being human’, Financial Times (Sub)
- New AI Releases Help Google Avoid Worst of Tech Rout, Wall Street Journal
- Perplexity and Intelligence, OpenAI
- Signal blocks Siri AI and Gemini from capturing your chats on iOS and Android, Coywolf
Analytics
- Google Analytics for Firebase (GA4F) SDK agent skills, Google Analytics Help
- New diagnostic in Google Analytics for user-provided data issues, Google Analytics Help
Industry & Business
- Anthropic raises $93.5 billion total as underwriters scoop up ‘greenshoe’ overallotment, CNBC
- Google’s Embrace of AI Is Backfiring Spectacularly, Futurism
- Testing quantum contextuality at scale on Google processors, Google Blog
- YouTube Finalizing Multibillion-Dollar Schools Settlement Over Addiction Claims, Bloomberg
- The Brother-Sister Duo Who Want to Keep Anthropic Weird, Wall Street Journal
- Anthropic Stock Slumps After Historic IPO, Testing AI Confidence, Bloomberg
- Like SpaceX, Anthropic ran an unusual IPO process, chafing some bankers, Reuters
- Google's AI search monetization failure is affecting Apple, Apple Insider
- Google axes multimillion-dollar news contracts over Albanese’s new media bargaining laws, AFR
Links & Content Marketing
- Backlinks on Autopilot: 535-Site Study, Zyppy
- Content marketing KPIs: 12 metrics worth tracking and how to report them, Zoom
- How Dish from Waitrose turned content marketing into real revenue, Marketing Week
Local & Maps
Other Search
PPC
- The Claudit: Navigating the Rise of AI PPC Audits, PPC Hero
- Google Explains the "Under Re-review" Ad Status, PPC News Feed
- Microsoft Adds New Customer Acquisition to Search Campaigns, PPC News Feed
- Video Testing for Google Ads App Campaigns in Beta, PPC News Feed
- Microsoft Rewrites Its Alcohol Ads Policy, PPC News Feed
- Google Ads Adds a Book Appointment Conversion Goal, PPC News Feed
- Performance Planner Adds Forecast Levers and Joint Demand Gen Planning, PPC News Feed
- AI Max and DSA Fall Outside Google's MRC Click Accreditation, PPC News Feed
- Your guide to ads in Google AI Mode, Google
Search Features
- ChatGPT Space is rolling out to Plus, ChatGPT Release Notes
- Complete year-end tasks with new Connected Apps, Google Blog
- Gemini app rolls out slick camera redesign on Android, GIF creation, 9To5Google
- Google's Easter egg celebrates Robert Pattinson as James Bond, 9To5Google
- Bing adds Copilot Visual Search option when hovering over images, Search Engine Watch
- Bing AI Overview cards now show images, Search Engine Watch
SEO
- B2B brand architecture & rebrand strategy, Hallam
- Google Killing Incognito Searches?, Nozzle
- What Gets Cited in AI Search? We Analyzed 12,000 Prompts, Konvart
- Improve Crawling and Indexing with URL Discovery Controls, Rebelytics
- Why Default llms.txt Files Fall Short (And How to Structure Yours), Liz Bowers
- I Ran a Blind Taste Test of Gemini 4 Neon vs. Hydrogen vs. 3.8 Flash on Real SEO Questions (Here Is What Won and What It Costs), Marie Haynes
- Measuring what the crawler sees, Common Crawl Blog
- A guide to Google Preferred Sources: How to get instant visibility into AI Mode, Gus Pelogia
- AI Search Visibility: Found, Understood, or Chosen?, Level434
- How I’m Approaching AI Search (And How You Should To), Leadership in SEO
- Ecommerce SEO: 8 steps to grow visibility in search and AI, Semrush
Feedback:
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