Bing Testing Local Pack Without Borders

Oct 9, 2026 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Maps Pin

Microsoft Bing is testing showing the local pack results without borders. Normally, the local pack has a small outline border around the results, but for some reason, Microsoft is testing not placing the outline around the local results.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted screenshots on X but I was able to replicate it, here are my screenshots:

Without borders:

Bing Local Pack Without Borders

With borders:

Bing Local Pack With Borders

Forum discussion at X.

 

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