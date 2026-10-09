Microsoft Bing is testing showing the local pack results without borders. Normally, the local pack has a small outline border around the results, but for some reason, Microsoft is testing not placing the outline around the local results.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted screenshots on X but I was able to replicate it, here are my screenshots:

Without borders:

With borders:

🧵 2 this is what we see usually. #binglocal https://t.co/wI2KYITNop — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 7, 2026

Forum discussion at X.