Bing Tests Removing Favicons From Search Result Snippets

Oct 9, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Fav

Microsoft Bing is testing dropping favicons from Bing search result snippets. This makes the search results page look much less graphical.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and Sachin Patel who posted screenshots of this on X and on Search Engine Watch - I cannot replicate this. Here is Khushal Bherwani's screenshot:

Here is Sachin's screenshot:

Without favicons:

Bing No Favicons

The normal results with favicons:

Bing Yes Favicons

The search results look naked.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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