Microsoft Bing is testing dropping favicons from Bing search result snippets. This makes the search results page look much less graphical.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and Sachin Patel who posted screenshots of this on X and on Search Engine Watch - I cannot replicate this. Here is Khushal Bherwani's screenshot:

↗️ Bing not showing favicon for sponsored ads , it's bug or what 🤔 https://t.co/DBBxMe5ARV — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 6, 2026

Here is Sachin's screenshot:

Without favicons:

The normal results with favicons:

The search results look naked.

Forum discussion at X.