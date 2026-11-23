Google has published a new Google Ads help document on purchase signal annotations. That is the feature you sometimes see in the search ads that have labels like "100+ sold last 30 days." These are aimed at highlighting ads with high-demand items by showcasing purchase volume.

We actually saw this ad label in the wild a few months ago, here is a screenshot of that:

The help document says, "Purchase signal annotations highlights high-demand items by showcasing purchase volume, such as "100+ sold last 30 days", on eligible Shopping ads to drive shopper interest." "These annotations help build shopper confidence, drive higher click engagement, and turn initial interest into conversions and long-term customer value," Google added.

To get this to work you need to report item-level sales data using conversions with cart data and your offers meet privacy threshold and additional criteria, Google can automatically show the purchase signal annotations on your Shopping ads. "Purchase signal annotations are designed to make high-performing products more competitive in Google Shopping without requiring additional promotional budgets or manual creative setups," Google added.

For example, an item with 1,500 Google-attributed sales in the last 30 days may display a badge saying "1K+ sold last 30d" to highlight demand without disclosing the exact sales figures.

Here is a screenshot of this help document:

Forum discussion at X.